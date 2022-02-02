Vai (VAI) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $55.74 million and approximately $56,837.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00051194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.95 or 0.07106703 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,249.32 or 0.99896367 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 60,390,639 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

