D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHI traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 80,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,772. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.74. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

