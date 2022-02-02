Unitrade Market Capitalization Hits $2.19 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unitrade has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $141,892.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00117333 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

