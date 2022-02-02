BitcoinZ (BTCZ) One Day Volume Hits $371,323.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $6.35 million and $371,323.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.97 or 0.00265425 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00080833 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00103539 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,820,221,139 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

