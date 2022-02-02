NZS Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

NZS Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Workiva worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Workiva by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in Workiva by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Workiva by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after buying an additional 34,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,235,000 after buying an additional 121,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

Workiva stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.07. 3,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -188.13 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $49,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 956,000 shares of company stock worth $144,616,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

