NYL Investors LLC Has $9.26 Million Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

NYL Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Denbury accounts for 1.0% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Denbury worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at about $619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury by 244.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after buying an additional 2,366,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Denbury by 860.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after buying an additional 204,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at about $212,000.

Denbury stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.26. 4,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.76.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.97.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

