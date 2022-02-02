NZS Capital LLC Sells 3,406 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

NZS Capital LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 153.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 39.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,873 shares of company stock valued at $213,136,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.37. The stock had a trading volume of 46,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,268. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.