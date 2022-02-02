NZS Capital LLC Invests $443,000 in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $912,171,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $52,766,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $52,766,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,307,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNA. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of DNA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 278,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,524,638. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

