MCF Advisors LLC Has $174,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $686.64.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $656.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $669.80 and a 200-day moving average of $634.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.79 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

