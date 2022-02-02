MCF Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 615.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

