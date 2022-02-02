Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

