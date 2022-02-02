MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.10.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.