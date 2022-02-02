OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 194,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Davis Select International ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Davis Select International ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after buying an additional 32,215 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Davis Select International ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 47,751 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

Davis Select International ETF stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. Davis Select International ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.