OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.13% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISDX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 123,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 88.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

ISDX stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

