NYL Investors LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,645. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $114.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.78.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

