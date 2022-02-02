STERIS plc (STE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

STERIS has raised its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. STERIS has a payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STERIS to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $225.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $248.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.04 and a 200 day moving average of $223.75. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

