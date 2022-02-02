iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of IEI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.81. 68,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,427. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.59. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $126.46 and a one year high of $132.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

