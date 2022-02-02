Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,634 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.0% during the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 500,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,555 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $10,068,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 54.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 46,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $147.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.89. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $135.10 and a 1 year high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

