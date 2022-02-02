Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 229 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $153.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.65 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

