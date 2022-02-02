Zacks: Brokerages Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.02. KAR Auction Services posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 30,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.06.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.