Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 24,571 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,571 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $45,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Shares of MAA traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.45 and a 1-year high of $231.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.62%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

