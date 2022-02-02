Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives $9.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.89.

HT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 1,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,366. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

