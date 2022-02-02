The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) is Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,346 shares during the period. Joint comprises about 3.0% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $34,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Joint by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,758,000 after purchasing an additional 115,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 245,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 196,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 28.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,274,000 after buying an additional 74,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Joint by 472.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Joint alerts:

JYNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Joint stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,618. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $762.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.30.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.