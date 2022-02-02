Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 25,495 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,495 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.40% of Everest Re Group worth $40,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.99. 1,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,699. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $211.57 and a 12 month high of $294.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

