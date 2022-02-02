ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.24 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $49.39 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00051259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.73 or 0.07092926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00056488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,449.04 or 1.00131982 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00055354 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 93,529,114 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BANANAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.