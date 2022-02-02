InsaneCoin One Day Volume Reaches $6.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $165,476.60 and approximately $6.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00254636 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00014022 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007734 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000965 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020449 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 26,026,738 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

