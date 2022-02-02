IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Up 32.2% in January

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of IRadimed stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,547. IRadimed has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $489.65 million, a PE ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 0.90.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $403,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,500 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $154,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,504 shares of company stock worth $7,278,493. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in IRadimed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

