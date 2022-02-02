Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Grows By 33.3%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 525,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 39,486 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,726,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EGF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. 76 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,675. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

