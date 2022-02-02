ZooKeeper Price Tops $0.0632 on Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $134,281.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00051259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.73 or 0.07092926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00056488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,449.04 or 1.00131982 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00055354 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 102,720,200 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZOOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.