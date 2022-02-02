Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sanmina updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95-1.05 EPS.

SANM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. 7,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,315. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sanmina by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sanmina by 1,708.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 67,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

