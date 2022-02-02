Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sanmina updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95-1.05 EPS.

SANM traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. 7,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,315. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sanmina by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at $253,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sanmina by 1,708.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 67,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

