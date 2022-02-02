Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Roper Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $3.63-$3.67 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $15.25-$15.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $17.22 on Wednesday, hitting $459.21. 10,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,706. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $464.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.94% of Roper Technologies worth $1,457,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

