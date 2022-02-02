Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Decreased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,496.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,550.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,516.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

