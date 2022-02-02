Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,692,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,969,000. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 149.7% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 73,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $210.53 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $169.49 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.64.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

