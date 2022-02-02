Gendell Jeffrey L Invests $2.23 Million in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in EnerSys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 61.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 81.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

ENS opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.