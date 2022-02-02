Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $173,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,075.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $293.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.