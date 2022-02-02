Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 100 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

NYSE J opened at $130.11 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.92 and a 200-day moving average of $136.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

