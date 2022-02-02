Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Releases Earnings Results

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 36.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.75 EPS.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $526.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $323.30 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $604.86.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 25,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.95, for a total transaction of $17,223,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,384 shares of company stock valued at $34,103,874. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Acceptance stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 170.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Credit Acceptance worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $480.80.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.