Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $51.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,325,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $49.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.