Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives $662.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $662.67.

Several research firms have commented on ROYMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.45) to GBX 768 ($10.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.26) to GBX 680 ($9.14) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.53) to GBX 540 ($7.26) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of ROYMY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

