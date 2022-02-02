Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 127.71% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $102.02. 53,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,385. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.28. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $144.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

