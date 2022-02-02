Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.02 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 100.52% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

Atkore stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.36. Atkore has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $118.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several brokerages have commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

