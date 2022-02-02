General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.93.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Shares of GM opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.94. General Motors has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

