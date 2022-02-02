Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$8.12 Consensus PT from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CJR.B opened at C$5.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$4.34 and a 12 month high of C$6.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.48.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.