DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of DSL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,441. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.
