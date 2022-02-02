DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

Shares of DSL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,441. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,238,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund were worth $58,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.