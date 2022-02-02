Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

NYSE:PNR traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,092. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41. Pentair has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

