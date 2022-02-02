Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $114.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75.
In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.
About Woodward
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
