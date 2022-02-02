Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $114.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

Get Woodward alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.