Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc. “

Shares of SMMF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.43. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.07%. Equities analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

