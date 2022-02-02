iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. 280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,729. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.56.

