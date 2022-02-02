North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 32.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NRT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. 425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,355. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.30 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.19.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.42% and a return on equity of 2,834.28%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

In other North European Oil Royalty Trust news, insider Robert P. Adelman sold 4,000 shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $45,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

